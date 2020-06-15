App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 10:47 AM IST

Accumulate’ Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 2579: East India Securities

East India Securities recommended accumulate’ rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 2579 in its research report dated June 10, 2020.

East India Securities' research report on Hero MotoCorp


Q4FY20 revenue was largely in-line (Rs 62.3bn vs. est. of Rs 61.2bn), whereas margin (10.6% vs. est. of 11.1%) impacted due to one-offs, majorly related to clearing off BS4 inventory and certain provisions, along with lower scale. A way lower tax rate (4.6% in Q4FY20 vs. 32.4% in Q4FY19) prevented a steep decline in the bottom line which was down by 15% YoY to Rs 6.2bn vs. est. of Rs 4.4bn. Further lower scale of operation in FY21e to impact the margin, while Hero’s Leap-II program along with soft commodity prices would provide some support. A combination of tailwinds such as downtrading, benefits due to social distancing requirement, strong rural momentum (~50% of sales) and pent-up demand are to help Hero outperform industry’s growth. The focus on filling white-spaces (Premium + Scooters + Exports), quicker recovery post lockdown, low inventory with higher-than-expected retail sales gives much needed confidence in the prevailing subdued environment.



Outlook


We maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating. We have plugged-in all the visible uncertainty and believe Hero is ready to fire on all cylinders. Hence, we continue to recommend ‘Accumulate’ rating with a target price of 2,579 (15x, ~14% discount to 5-year average, FY22e EPS plus Rs 96 for Hero Fincorp).




Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Read More
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 10:47 am

tags #Buy #East India Securities #Hero Motocorp #Recommendations

