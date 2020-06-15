Accumulate’ Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 2579: East India Securities

East India Securities recommended accumulate’ rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 2579 in its research report dated June 10, 2020.
East India Securities' research report on Hero MotoCorp
Q4FY20 revenue was largely in-line (Rs 62.3bn vs. est. of Rs 61.2bn), whereas margin (10.6% vs. est. of 11.1%) impacted due to one-offs, majorly related to clearing off BS4 inventory and certain provisions, along with lower scale. A way lower tax rate (4.6% in Q4FY20 vs. 32.4% in Q4FY19) prevented a steep decline in the bottom line which was down by 15% YoY to Rs 6.2bn vs. est. of Rs 4.4bn. Further lower scale of operation in FY21e to impact the margin, while Hero’s Leap-II program along with soft commodity prices would provide some support. A combination of tailwinds such as downtrading, benefits due to social distancing requirement, strong rural momentum (~50% of sales) and pent-up demand are to help Hero outperform industry’s growth. The focus on filling white-spaces (Premium + Scooters + Exports), quicker recovery post lockdown, low inventory with higher-than-expected retail sales gives much needed confidence in the prevailing subdued environment.
Outlook
We maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating. We have plugged-in all the visible uncertainty and believe Hero is ready to fire on all cylinders. Hence, we continue to recommend ‘Accumulate’ rating with a target price of 2,579 (15x, ~14% discount to 5-year average, FY22e EPS plus Rs 96 for Hero Fincorp).
