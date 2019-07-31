App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 2529: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Hero Motocorp with a target price of Rs 2529 in its research report dated July 30, 2019.

 Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hero Motocorp


Hero Motocorp's Q1FY20 performance was in-line, with EBITDA margins at 14.4%, lower 120bps YoY but up 80bps QoQ. The sustenance of margins at current levels to continue led by commodity tailwinds in coming quarters. Management hinted for better H2FY20 on the back of festive season, benefit of new product launch, decent spread-out of monsoon in July, BS VI related pre-buy as well as inventory filling for BS6 vehicles in Q4FY20. However, from the pricing perspective, full pass-on of the BS6 cost increase might still be challenging. We, factor in volume growth of -1.5% / 3.4% and stable margins at -14% for FY20/21E respectively. Over the coming quarters, for incremental market share gains and improved profitability, success of new launches in the premium (200cc) motorcycle and scooter (125cc) segments would be key for the company.


Outlook


We maintain 'Accumulate' with a price target of Rs2,530 based on 14x Mar'21 EPS (~20% discount to 10 year LPA).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 04:17 pm

tags #Buy #Hero Motocorp #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

