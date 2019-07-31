Accumulate Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 2529: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hero Motocorp

Hero Motocorp's Q1FY20 performance was in-line, with EBITDA margins at 14.4%, lower 120bps YoY but up 80bps QoQ. The sustenance of margins at current levels to continue led by commodity tailwinds in coming quarters. Management hinted for better H2FY20 on the back of festive season, benefit of new product launch, decent spread-out of monsoon in July, BS VI related pre-buy as well as inventory filling for BS6 vehicles in Q4FY20. However, from the pricing perspective, full pass-on of the BS6 cost increase might still be challenging. We, factor in volume growth of -1.5% / 3.4% and stable margins at -14% for FY20/21E respectively. Over the coming quarters, for incremental market share gains and improved profitability, success of new launches in the premium (200cc) motorcycle and scooter (125cc) segments would be key for the company.

Outlook

We maintain 'Accumulate' with a price target of Rs2,530 based on 14x Mar'21 EPS (~20% discount to 10 year LPA).

