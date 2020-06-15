Accumulate Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 2444: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hero Motocorp

HMCL's Q4FY20 performance was in-line with revenue/EBITDA/PBT while margins came in lower at 10.6% (-300bps YoY, PLe 11.4%) led by contraction in gross margins, negative operating leverage and higher dealer support to clear off BS4 inventory. Management hinted for better than expected pickup in retails on the back of improved rural sentiments (~50% of HMCL sales), pent up demand, likely down trading and shift to personal mobility trend. We cut FY21 EPS by 3% as we cut volumes by 2.5% while we maintain FY22 EPS.

Outlook

We maintain 'Accumulate' with a price target of Rs2,444 (earlier Rs2,225) based on 13x Mar'22 EPS (earlier 12x, ~25% discount to 5 year LPA) and Rs162 for NBFC (v/s ~Rs150) to factor in better retails and NBFC performance.







