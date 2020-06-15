App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hero Motocorp; target of Rs 2444: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Hero Motocorp with a target price of Rs 2444 in its research report dated June 10, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Hero Motocorp


HMCL's Q4FY20 performance was in-line with revenue/EBITDA/PBT while margins came in lower at 10.6% (-300bps YoY, PLe 11.4%) led by contraction in gross margins, negative operating leverage and higher dealer support to clear off BS4 inventory. Management hinted for better than expected pickup in retails on the back of improved rural sentiments (~50% of HMCL sales), pent up demand, likely down trading and shift to personal mobility trend. We cut FY21 EPS by 3% as we cut volumes by 2.5% while we maintain FY22 EPS.



Outlook


We maintain 'Accumulate' with a price target of Rs2,444 (earlier Rs2,225) based on 13x Mar'22 EPS (earlier 12x, ~25% discount to 5 year LPA) and Rs162 for NBFC (v/s ~Rs150) to factor in better retails and NBFC performance.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

Read More
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 02:59 pm

tags #Buy #Hero Motocorp #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Energy producer BP takes $17.5 billion hit as demand slides

Energy producer BP takes $17.5 billion hit as demand slides

Coronavirus pandemic | SAIL chairman, 39 employees test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | SAIL chairman, 39 employees test positive for COVID-19

Arrogance more dangerous than ignorance: Rahul Gandhi quotes Albert Einstein to take swipe at govt

Arrogance more dangerous than ignorance: Rahul Gandhi quotes Albert Einstein to take swipe at govt

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.