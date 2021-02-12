MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Accumulate HeidelbergCement India; target of Rs 263: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on HeidelbergCement India with a target price of Rs 263 in its research report dated February 11, 2021.

Broker Research
February 12, 2021 / 04:57 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on HeidelbergCement India


HEIM reported revenue, volume and realization in line but EBITDA and EBITDA/tn below estimates. HEIM posted muted numbers with +8.5%/ +0.2%/ -1.5% YoY growth in revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT to Rs6.0 bn/ Rs1.2 bn/ Rs636 mn led by +3.8%/ +4.6% YoY growth in volume/ realization (+1.2% QoQ). We expect 7.0%/ 7.4%/ 7.2% revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT CAGR over FY20-23E led by -3.5%/ 15.0%/ 6.0% volume growth and 1.5%/ 1.3%/ 1.3% realization growth in FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E. We broadly maintain our estimates for FY21E/ FY22E/ FY23E. HEIM has built a strong retail franchise in the lucrative central region and has also been improving its operating efficiencies. It has prudently refrained from any significant capex to strengthen its balance sheet. All these have helped it to significantly improve its RoE to 21.6% (FY20) and to remain at 20.1% (average over FY22-23E).



Outlook


Moreover, increased volume growth visibility combined with net cash bodes well for the company. Thus, we maintain Accumulate with a TP of Rs263 (8.5x FY23E EV/EBITDA + 50% FY23E CWIP).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #HeidelbergCement India #Recommendations
first published: Feb 12, 2021 04:57 pm

Must Listen

 The Market Podcast | Nishant Agarwal of ASK Wealth decodes how to deploy money in 3 easy steps during COVID

 The Market Podcast | Nishant Agarwal of ASK Wealth decodes how to deploy money in 3 easy steps during COVID

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.