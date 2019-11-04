App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Heidelberg Cement India; target of Rs 215: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Heidelberg Cement India with a target price of Rs 215 in its research report dated October 31, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Heidelberg Cement India


Heidelberg cement (HEIM) reported EBITDA below ours/consensus estimates by 2%/5%. Miss was primarily due to higher than expected energy cost (purchased higher power from grid) partially offset by better than expected realisations. Unitary EBITDA rose 16% YoY to Rs1,060 (PLe:Rs1,140). Exhaustion of capacity remains Achilles heel for HEIM. To address the same, it is expanding capacity by 0.5mnt through debottlenecking which would support 4-5% YoY growth in volumes for next couple of years. In addition, it is also exploring inorganic route to expand volumes. Despite exhausted capacity, HIEM maintained its strong earnings growth trajectory on the back of steep increase in margins.


Outlook


Led by better outlook on Central region, quality operations and attractive valuations, we maintain Accumulate with TP of Rs215, EV/EBITDA of 8.5x FY21e.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Nov 4, 2019 03:27 pm

tags #Buy #Heidelberg Cement India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

