Accumulate Heidelberg Cement India; target of Rs 215: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Heidelberg Cement India

Heidelberg cement (HEIM) reported EBITDA below ours/consensus estimates by 2%/5%. Miss was primarily due to higher than expected energy cost (purchased higher power from grid) partially offset by better than expected realisations. Unitary EBITDA rose 16% YoY to Rs1,060 (PLe:Rs1,140). Exhaustion of capacity remains Achilles heel for HEIM. To address the same, it is expanding capacity by 0.5mnt through debottlenecking which would support 4-5% YoY growth in volumes for next couple of years. In addition, it is also exploring inorganic route to expand volumes. Despite exhausted capacity, HIEM maintained its strong earnings growth trajectory on the back of steep increase in margins.

Outlook

Led by better outlook on Central region, quality operations and attractive valuations, we maintain Accumulate with TP of Rs215, EV/EBITDA of 8.5x FY21e.

