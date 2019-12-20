Accumulate HDFC; target of Rs 2568: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC

We are increasing our target price for HDFC to Rs2568 (Rs2361 earlier) on rising confidence to improve growth rates and ROE led by sustained growth in retail lending and bottoming of developer loan cycle. We expect (a) 16.5% loan CAGR over FY21-22E with renewed focus on quality project, LRD & affordable financing (b) maintenance of healthy spreads (2.26%) led by retention of pricing power despite competition (c) downward movement in credit costs post FY21 (30bps improvement in FY21) with pacing up of Stage 3 asset resolutions and existing buffer through monetization of subsidiary investments.

Outlook

We tweak core book value multiple to 2.6x on Sep'21E (earlier 2.1x) and AMC multiple to 12x (earlier <10x) arriving at SoTP of Rs2,568. We believe HDFC is best placed HFC in an environment of structurally weak real estate cycle and sustained pressures on housing finance industry despite run-up in subsidiaries' valuations. Retain Accumulate.

