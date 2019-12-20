App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 08:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate HDFC; target of Rs 2568: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on HDFC with a target price of Rs 2568 in its research report dated December 18, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC


We are increasing our target price for HDFC to Rs2568 (Rs2361 earlier) on rising confidence to improve growth rates and ROE led by sustained growth in retail lending and bottoming of developer loan cycle. We expect (a) 16.5% loan CAGR over FY21-22E with renewed focus on quality project, LRD & affordable financing (b) maintenance of healthy spreads (2.26%) led by retention of pricing power despite competition (c) downward movement in credit costs post FY21 (30bps improvement in FY21) with pacing up of Stage 3 asset resolutions and existing buffer through monetization of subsidiary investments.


Outlook


We tweak core book value multiple to 2.6x on Sep'21E (earlier 2.1x) and AMC multiple to 12x (earlier <10x) arriving at SoTP of Rs2,568. We believe HDFC is best placed HFC in an environment of structurally weak real estate cycle and sustained pressures on housing finance industry despite run-up in subsidiaries' valuations. Retain Accumulate.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Dec 20, 2019 08:53 am

tags #Buy #HDFC #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

