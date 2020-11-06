Accumulate HDFC; target of Rs 2185: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC

With an all-round performance on growth, margins and asset quality, HDFC Ltd’s Q2FY21 earnings stood healthy despite lower other income gains. We tweak our EPS estimates by 7% factoring higher loan growth ay 12%(earlier 10%) and lower GNPA at 2% (earlier 2.5%) for FY21. While our forecasts of 2.1% GNPA (vs current 1.8%) and mere 4% loan growth for remainder of FY21 spells conservatism, shock absorbers such as adequate provisions buffers (ECL:49%, ECL/EAD:2.6%), liquidity (4% of BS) and healthy core capital (19.5%) should enable HDFC to maintain superior book and healthy growth. Robust collection efficiency into retail loan book at 96%+ led by stronger recoveries and sustenance of pricing power (3.3% NIMs) defying competition further reinforces our confidence in the continued growth story of HDFC Ltd. Going forward, further stock re-rating (post the recent run-up) would be an interplay of two factors, (a)sustainability of healthy growth and (b)controlled non-individual NPAs (current:4.19%).

Outlook

With buoyant return profile (ROE:20%/RoA:2.12%+) backed by resilient balance sheet, we tweak core book multiple to 2.0x Sep’22 PBV estimates at Rs1,022 and juxtaposing the same with subsidiaries value of Rs 1,163, we arrive at SOTP value of Rs2,185. With recent stock momentum, maintain ACCUMULATE.

