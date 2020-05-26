App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate HDFC; target of Rs 1992: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Accumulate rating on HDFC with a target price of Rs 1992 in its research report dated May 25, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC


COVID provisioning (Rs5.9bn; total provisions up 220%YoY) and weak other income (down 92%QoQ/38%YoY) dented Q4FY20 earnings for HDFC with reported PAT at Rs22.33bn (declined 73%QoQ/22%YoY). While NII grew 10%QoQ/12%YoY to Rs35.4bn, it failed to save PPoP that de-grew 67%QoQ/3%YoY. Loans at Rs4509bn stood in-line growing 11%YoY/2%QoQ. Pandemic shutdown contributed to asset quality woes (NPA ~2%) as distorted recovery efforts (3% of borrowers' follow-up at long odds) in latter half of Mar'20 led to 15bps/176bps QoQ spike in individual/non-individual NPAs respectively. This coupled with likelihood of increased morat loans than current 26% (albeit std category) and delay in IBC proceedings can further exasperate NPA stress. While steady spreads at 3.4% cushioned earnings, same could come under tad pressure with competition intensifying (lending rates pared down by 15bps vs 75bps by SBI). We, therefore, forecast NPA estimates higher to 2.45% (earlier 1.8%) but maintain growth estimates at 7%; EPS trim by 11% for FY21. We confide in HDFC's customer quality (80% salaried), strong CAR (17%Tier I) and liquidity sufficiency.



Outlook


However, we build-in LRD/corporate loan stress into our growth estimates (14%YoY; earlier 17%) yet expect better operating profit for FY22. Our SOTP metrics value mortgage business at 2.3x PBV FY22e (earlier 2.4x); subsidiaries at Rs1116 arriving at TP of Rs1992 (earlier Rs2201). Maintain Accumulate.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on May 26, 2020 03:11 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.