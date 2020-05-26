Accumulate HDFC; target of Rs 1992: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC

COVID provisioning (Rs5.9bn; total provisions up 220%YoY) and weak other income (down 92%QoQ/38%YoY) dented Q4FY20 earnings for HDFC with reported PAT at Rs22.33bn (declined 73%QoQ/22%YoY). While NII grew 10%QoQ/12%YoY to Rs35.4bn, it failed to save PPoP that de-grew 67%QoQ/3%YoY. Loans at Rs4509bn stood in-line growing 11%YoY/2%QoQ. Pandemic shutdown contributed to asset quality woes (NPA ~2%) as distorted recovery efforts (3% of borrowers' follow-up at long odds) in latter half of Mar'20 led to 15bps/176bps QoQ spike in individual/non-individual NPAs respectively. This coupled with likelihood of increased morat loans than current 26% (albeit std category) and delay in IBC proceedings can further exasperate NPA stress. While steady spreads at 3.4% cushioned earnings, same could come under tad pressure with competition intensifying (lending rates pared down by 15bps vs 75bps by SBI). We, therefore, forecast NPA estimates higher to 2.45% (earlier 1.8%) but maintain growth estimates at 7%; EPS trim by 11% for FY21. We confide in HDFC's customer quality (80% salaried), strong CAR (17%Tier I) and liquidity sufficiency.

Outlook

However, we build-in LRD/corporate loan stress into our growth estimates (14%YoY; earlier 17%) yet expect better operating profit for FY22. Our SOTP metrics value mortgage business at 2.3x PBV FY22e (earlier 2.4x); subsidiaries at Rs1116 arriving at TP of Rs1992 (earlier Rs2201). Maintain Accumulate.



