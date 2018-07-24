Accumulate HDFC Standard Life Insurance; target of Rs 500: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Standard Life Insurance

HDFC SL showed strong performance in protection business both in individual and group segment mainly in credit protect. This has led to further expansion of margins by 100bps sequentially at 24.2% apart from increase in volumes. We believe company's i) focus in growing protection, ii) continuous investment in technology and iii) constant innovation of products; and getting ahead of the curve in all the above factors justifies the premium valuations its stands on. We have increased VNB margins reflecting the improvement leading to an increase in VNB in absolute basis.

Outlook

We maintain our recommendation of ACCUMULATE with TP of Rs500 translating to 4.3x FY20E EV.

