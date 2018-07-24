App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 03:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate HDFC Standard Life Insurance; target of Rs 500: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company with a target price of Rs 500 in its research report dated July 20, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Standard Life Insurance


HDFC SL showed strong performance in protection business both in individual and group segment mainly in credit protect. This has led to further expansion of margins by 100bps sequentially at 24.2% apart from increase in volumes. We believe company's i) focus in growing protection, ii) continuous investment in technology and iii) constant innovation of products; and getting ahead of the curve in all the above factors justifies the premium valuations its stands on. We have increased VNB margins reflecting the improvement leading to an increase in VNB in absolute basis.


Outlook
We maintain our recommendation of ACCUMULATE with TP of Rs500 translating to 4.3x FY20E EV.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 24, 2018 03:59 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

