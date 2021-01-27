Accumulate HDFC Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 764: Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

Dolat Capital Market's research report on HDFC Life Insurance Company

HDFCLIFE reported a strong set of numbers with GWP increasing 20.3% YoY to Rs 96.2bn in Q3FY21. Renewal premium collection continued to be strong, up 21.5% YoY to Rs 45.7bn. HDFCLIFE reported positive APE growth for the second consecutive quarter (+18.1% YoY) in Q3FY21 at Rs. 21.5bn. We expect HDFCLIFE to continue to outpace the private players going forward and grow ~20%-22% FY22-FY23E. Protection APE growth was strong at 16.2% QoQ (Rs. 2.9bn) for Q3FY21. On a YoY basis, however, the segment continued to de-grow. We expect this segment to plateau in the coming quarter and the mix to remain at 13% of total APE. Retail protection saw a sharp decline both sequentially and annually (-48% QoQ, -47.5% YoY). HDFCLIFE revised its protection pricing by 10% during the quarter. HDFCLIFE intends to grow this segment more cautiously to ensure better quality in underwriting. We therefore revise our estimates downwards and expect a 2% de-growth in this segment for FY21. In the group protection segment, improvement in disbursement trends led to a strong 26% YoY growth. We expect credit protect and group term be key segments within the protection segment. Savings APE growth increased 23% YoY to Rs. 18.7bn, led by both the par and non-par segment. The management expects higher allocation towards savings products from customers towards the end of the pandemic. We therefore expect the savings APE to grow ~12% in FY21 driven by the push for annuities and par products. VNB grew 26.7% YoY in Q3FY21 to Rs. 5.7bn with margins improving by 1.8% YoY to 26.4%. We expect margins to sustain between 26-27% as balanced product mix is central to the company strategy and we don’t see much change in the product mix going forward.

Outlook

Despite being one of the best performing private insurers with innovative products, we believe that the share price largely factors a better than industry performance (17% VNB CAGR FY20-FY23). We therefore maintain our Accumulate rating with a target price of Rs. 764 implying a FY22 P/EV of 5.0x.

