172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-hdfc-life-insurance-company-target-of-rs-644-dolat-capital-market-5988251.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 04:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate HDFC Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 644: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on HDFC Life Insurance Company with a target price of Rs 644 in its research report dated October 20, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on HDFC Life Insurance Company


HDFCLIFE reported a strong set of numbers with GWP increasing 35% YoY to Rs 102bn in Q2FY21. Renewal premium collection continued to be strong, up 21% YoY to Rs 43bn. APE growth was robust at 21% YoY to Rs 21.4bn driven primarily by the savings business, which grew 27% YoY to Rs. 18.9bn. We expect HDFCLIFE to continue to outpace the private players going forward. Growth in the savings portfolio was led by the Sanchay Par product which saw strong demand through the bancassurance and agency channel. HDFCLIFE’s market share within HDFC bank stood at ~70% during the quarter. We expect the savings APE to grow ~10% in FY21. 1HFY21 growth was flat at ~2%. In the current lower interest rate environment, we expect non-par guaranteed products and the sanchay par products to be the key drivers. Protection APE de-grew ~10% YoY to Rs 2.5bn led by the continuous fall in the credit protect portfolio (down ~36% YoY in Q2FY21). Retail protection APE grew by ~33% YoY to Rs 1.4bn during the quarter. Sequentially, however, credit protect saw improving trends and the growth in this segment could revive by Q3FY21 as most partners are seeing disbursement levels at ~90% of FY20. APE growth coupled with improving business mix towards non-linked segment resulted in the VNB margin improving 130bps to 25.6%. Overall VNB grew by ~22% YoY to Rs 5.5bn. We expect VNB margin to remain flat at 25.8% for FY21.


Outlook


Following the continuous strong performance and better outlook, we revise our estimates and recommendation for HDFCLIFE to “Accumulate” from “Reduce” in Q1FY21. We value HDFCLIFE at 3.9x FY22E EV with an unchanged target price of Rs. 644.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 04:59 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #HDFC Life Insurance Company #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.