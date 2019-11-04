App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate HDFC Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 604: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on HDFC Life Insurance Company with a target price of Rs 604 in its research report dated October 23, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Life Insurance Company


HDFC Life's overall APE grew 38% YoY driven by growth in decent NBP & regular premiums. Company's Indi APE product mix shift to non-par savings continues driven by growth from Annuities/Guaranteed products but same dragged on margins QoQ to 27.5% in H1FY20 from 29.8% in Q1FY20 on lag in pricing and new business strain along with movement in channel mix. Most metrics have continued to show improvement especially persistency. Although, recent run-up in valuations of 4.0x Sep-FY22 EV has left little room for large upside, while risk on margin coming off if growth slows in H2FY20.


Outlook


We downgrade to HOLD from BUY with revised TP of Rs604 (from 585) based on 3.9x Sep-22 EV rolled from Mar-21 EV.


For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
Read More
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 03:27 pm

tags #Buy #HDFC Life Insurance Company #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.