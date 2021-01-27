Accumulate Havells India; target of Rs 1300: Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Havells India

Q3 saw continued growth momentum with strong beat in estimates (Refer Exhibit 1), with strong performance across segments with Lloyd growing by 70.3% YoY. Sales was up 39.7% YoY, EBITDA was up 89.2% YoY and PAT was up 74.4% YoY. NWC days remained relatively flat sequentially at 35 days vs 37 days previous quarter. Larger players like Havells have gained market share from the unorganized players, pushed by higher festive demand, better rural reach and stronger supply chain. Lloyd saw a growth across segments mainly in TVs and appliances with higher festive sales and ACs due to import ban, helped by its backward integration capabilities and own manufacturing facilities.

Outlook

Given a stronger Q3 and better expectation for FY21 overall, with positive growth across segments and cost savings effectiveness; we believe Havells will continue its growth story in FY22 and FY23 and hence upgrade to an Accumulate and value the stock at 60xSep22E for a TP of Rs1300.

