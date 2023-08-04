Accumulate Harsha Engineers International; target of Rs 474: Prabhudas Lilladher

Accumulate

We revise our FY24E EPS estimate by -2.2% to factor in losses in China & Romania and one-off expenses incurred. Harsha Engineers International (HARSHA) reported a 12.5% YoY fall in revenue owing to weak demand in Europe and China, with EBITDA margin declining by 43bps YoY due to higher operating costs. Bronze bushes market saw early signs of revival and should perform well from H2 onwards. Romania & China operations should also recover in H2. The Indian market remains robust, driven by a healthy opportunity in Railways and rising capex by bearing players due to China+1. We remain positive on HARSHA given its 1) market leadership in bearing cages, 2) strong wallet share with leading bearing players, 3) expected turnaround in Romania, and 4) multiple levers for long-term growth viz. i) bearing cage outsourcing, ii) significant capex by global bearing customers in India, iii) growing opportunity in large-size cages, iv) Japan wallet share gains, and v) long-term demand for bronze bushes.

Outlook

We estimate FY23-25E Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 12.7%/21.8%/26.1%. The stock is currently trading at a PE of 25.9x/20.1x FY24/25E. We maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating with a TP of Rs474 (Rs475 earlier), valuing it at 22x on FY25E EPS (same as earlier).For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

