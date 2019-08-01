App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Gulf Oil Lubricant; target of Rs 883: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Gulf Oil Lubricant with a target price of Rs 883 in its research report dated July 31, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Gulf Oil Lubricant


GOLIL’s revenue and profitability were in line with our estimates. Volume in Q1FY20 grew 7.5% YoY. (Core volumes grew 9.8%). While economic factors were slowing down and there was a slowdown in auto sales, GOLIL outperformed the industry in Q1FY19. Sales came from personal mobility, industrial and infrastructure segment. DEO segment had a slowdown due to slowdown in auto sector. Gross margins improved by 280 bps due to better product mix, segment mix, better realisations (retail price hike taken in March,2019 came into effect in Q1FY20), and input costs were lower/stable. The volume growth will continue to outperform the industry and the management expects to grow at least 2-3x the industry average. This growth will be driven by product launches, expansion of distribution channels, and focus on gaining more OEM tie-ups.


Outlook


They plan to grow in industrial segment where their market share is low. Recommend Accumulate, with a TP of ` 883 based on 18x FY21E earnings.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 02:05 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Gulf Oil Lubricant #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.