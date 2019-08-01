Accumulate Gulf Oil Lubricant; target of Rs 883: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Gulf Oil Lubricant with a target price of Rs 883 in its research report dated July 31, 2019.
Dolat Capital's research report on Gulf Oil Lubricant
GOLIL’s revenue and profitability were in line with our estimates. Volume in Q1FY20 grew 7.5% YoY. (Core volumes grew 9.8%). While economic factors were slowing down and there was a slowdown in auto sales, GOLIL outperformed the industry in Q1FY19. Sales came from personal mobility, industrial and infrastructure segment. DEO segment had a slowdown due to slowdown in auto sector. Gross margins improved by 280 bps due to better product mix, segment mix, better realisations (retail price hike taken in March,2019 came into effect in Q1FY20), and input costs were lower/stable. The volume growth will continue to outperform the industry and the management expects to grow at least 2-3x the industry average. This growth will be driven by product launches, expansion of distribution channels, and focus on gaining more OEM tie-ups.
Outlook
They plan to grow in industrial segment where their market share is low. Recommend Accumulate, with a TP of ` 883 based on 18x FY21E earnings.
