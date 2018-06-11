Accumulate Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 203: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Gujarat State Petronet

GSPL volume growth traction has been a positive surprise. The systemic scale up with widening of the network, committed large industry consumers with Gas Transmission Agreements (GTA) brings the much-needed predictability to GSPL’s business model. However, the sharp movement in the crude prices are likely to impact RLNG prices, which in turn will impact volumes. Sustainability of crude at higher prices will impact volumes and the stock price can go through a time correction. Tariff hike is a key trigger to watch for in FY19.

Outlook

We have however, not built in any sharp increase in our estimates. Buying of Gujarat Gas stake from GSPC group further impacts the profitability growth. Due to likely pressure on volumes and profitability, we downgrade our recommendation to Accumulate with a target price of ` 203.

