172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-gujarat-gas-target-of-rs-360-dolat-capital-market-6084581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 06:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 360: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Gujarat Gas with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Gujarat Gas


Gujarat Gas results were above our estimates on revenue front and profitability front. Volumes were at 906 mmscm which was an increase of 5.4%YoY and of 140% QoQ, with industrial segment growth at 9% YoY and 178% QoQ. Sales from the industrial segment is currently above Pre Covid levels as their sales volume has shown robust recovery post lockdown. Realisations declined sequentially by 3.4% to Rs 28.3/scm as price reduction were taken in industrial segment to compete with alternate fuels and healthy EBITDA Spreads of Rs 8.1/scm were clocked in. Gas cost declined to Rs 17.5/scm. With recent strategy of management to focus on volumes, we believe that operating spreads should sustain at Rs 5/SCM- Rs. 5.5/SCM.



Outlook


Gujarat Gas will benefit from the spurt in demand of natural gas from Morbi and other industrial regions as well as competitive LNG prices over alternate fuels. Maintain Accumulate with a target price of Rs 360 (DCF Method).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 06:50 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Gujarat Gas #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.