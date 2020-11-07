Accumulate Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 360: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Gujarat Gas

Gujarat Gas results were above our estimates on revenue front and profitability front. Volumes were at 906 mmscm which was an increase of 5.4%YoY and of 140% QoQ, with industrial segment growth at 9% YoY and 178% QoQ. Sales from the industrial segment is currently above Pre Covid levels as their sales volume has shown robust recovery post lockdown. Realisations declined sequentially by 3.4% to Rs 28.3/scm as price reduction were taken in industrial segment to compete with alternate fuels and healthy EBITDA Spreads of Rs 8.1/scm were clocked in. Gas cost declined to Rs 17.5/scm. With recent strategy of management to focus on volumes, we believe that operating spreads should sustain at Rs 5/SCM- Rs. 5.5/SCM.

Outlook

Gujarat Gas will benefit from the spurt in demand of natural gas from Morbi and other industrial regions as well as competitive LNG prices over alternate fuels. Maintain Accumulate with a target price of Rs 360 (DCF Method).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.