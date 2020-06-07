Accumulate Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 334: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Gujarat Gas

Robust volumes mostly driven by industrial and domestic PNG segment. Healthy EBITDA spreads. Maintain Accumulate. Gujarat Gas results were in line with estimates on revenue and above estimates on profitability front. Volumes were at 905 mmscm which was an increase of 54.7%YoY and of 5.6% QoQ, with industrial segment growing at 82.3% YoY and of 7% QoQ. Major growth in industrial segment has come from Morbi region (75%) despite worries over anti-dumping duty by GCC for ceramic industry. Realisations were flat sequentially at Rs 30.1/scm and EBITDA Spreads increased to Rs 4.7/scm. Gas cost declined to Rs 22.4/scm. With recent strategy of management to focus on volumes, we believe that operating spreads should sustain at Rs 4.5/SCM- Rs. 4.8/SCM.

Outlook

Gujarat Gas will benefit from the spurt in demand of natural gas from Morbi and other industrial regions as well as competitive LNG prices over alternate fuels. Maintain Accumulate with a target price of Rs 334 (DCF Method).







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

