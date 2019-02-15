Present
Last Updated : Feb 15, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Gujarat Gas; target of Rs 141: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Gujarat Gas with a target price of Rs 141 in its research report dated February 08, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Gujarat Gas


Gujarat Gas volumes were in line with estimates at 603 MMSCMD. Revenue at ` 21 bn in line with estimates. We are positively surprised by the profitability performance Gujarat Gas took price hikes to negate increase in input cost. Gross spreads were higher by 49% on a sequential basis. This is probably the highest spread ever reported by Gujarat Gas after BG exit. In the past, Gujarat Gas has shown high level of spreads and revert to lower levels in the immediate following quarter. We will like to closely watch this trend in coming quarters. With recent strategy of management to focus on profitable volumes, we believe that margins should sustain around ` 8 per SCM in the current quarter. Volumes are expected to increase as the reach expands and hence will take some time.


Outlook


We believe that if Gujarat Gas spreads can be sustained consistently, stock is due for a re-rating. We bring in FY21 estimates. Upgrade to Accumulate with a target price of ` 141 based on DCF valuation.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 15, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Gujarat Gas #Recommendations

