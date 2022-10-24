English
    Accumulate Gujarat Florochemical; target of Rs 4045: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Gujarat Florochemical with a target price of Rs 4045 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

    October 24, 2022 / 08:32 PM IST
     
     
    KR Choksey's research report on Gujarat Florochemical


    During the quarter GFL’s revenue came at INR 14,613 Mn (+51.59% YoY / +9.55% QoQ). Higher PTFE volumes supported the topline growth due to availability of additional TFE. On operational front EBITDA stood at INR 5,365 Mn (+81.26% YoY / +16.89% QoQ), with OPM at 36.71% (+601 bps YoY/+231 bps QoQ). Better realisation mix pushed the margins. Net Profit stood at INR 3,570 Mn against INR 2,050 (+74.15%) on YoY basis and (+17.82% QoQ), with NPM at 24.43% (+316 bps YoY/+172 bps QoQ). EPS during the quarter came at INR 32.52 vs 18.66 in the same period last year. The Board has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2 per equity Share.


    Outlook


    Currently the stock is trading with a P/E multiple of 35.28x/31.66x FY23E/24E to its earnings. We maintain ‘ACCUMULATE’ rating on the stock and apply P/E multiple of 39x to its FY24E earnings, which yields an increased revised target price of INR 4,045 per share.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 24, 2022 08:32 pm
