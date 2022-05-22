English
    Accumulate Granules India; target of Rs 270: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Granules India with a target price of Rs 270 in its research report dated May 20, 2022.

    May 22, 2022 / 06:01 PM IST
     
     
    KR Choksey's research report on Granules India


    Granules India reported 28.9% YoY (+ 3.3% QoQ) growth in revenue to INR 10.30 bn in Q4FY22. Gross margin declined 834 bps YoY (+229 bps QoQ) to 48.93% in Q4FY22. The gross margins were affected by increased costs of KSMs like Para Amino Phenol (PAP), other inputs’ costs such as solvent’s costs increase, and rise in the unrecovered freight costs YoY in Q4FY22. EBITDA margin contracted 656 bps YoY (+128 bps QoQ) to 18.7% in Q4FY22 and Net Profit declined 13.0% YoY (+10.0% QoQ) to INR 1.11 bn in Q4FY22 • The company is on a medium – long term transformation path to get more backward integrated as a fully integrated API, PFI and FD company, besides dwelling into CMO for specialty segment like Oncology.



    Outlook


    Accordingly, we maintain our “ACCUMULATE” rating on the company’s shares, as TP indicates a 10.0% upside from CMP.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



