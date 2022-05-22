Accumulate Granules India; target of Rs 270: KR Choksey

live bse live

KR Choksey's research report on Granules India

Granules India reported 28.9% YoY (+ 3.3% QoQ) growth in revenue to INR 10.30 bn in Q4FY22. Gross margin declined 834 bps YoY (+229 bps QoQ) to 48.93% in Q4FY22. The gross margins were affected by increased costs of KSMs like Para Amino Phenol (PAP), other inputs’ costs such as solvent’s costs increase, and rise in the unrecovered freight costs YoY in Q4FY22. EBITDA margin contracted 656 bps YoY (+128 bps QoQ) to 18.7% in Q4FY22 and Net Profit declined 13.0% YoY (+10.0% QoQ) to INR 1.11 bn in Q4FY22 • The company is on a medium – long term transformation path to get more backward integrated as a fully integrated API, PFI and FD company, besides dwelling into CMO for specialty segment like Oncology.

Outlook

Accordingly, we maintain our “ACCUMULATE” rating on the company’s shares, as TP indicates a 10.0% upside from CMP.

