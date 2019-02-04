App
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 835: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Godrej Consumer Products with a target price of Rs 835 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Godrej Consumer Products


GCPL’s net sales grew 3.5% YoY to ` 27.2bn – came below our estimate. Comparable net sales growth in India business stood at 5.7% whereas IB posted 10% (comparable) increase on CC. Vol gr stood at 1% - was below our estimate. The company posted low single digit growth across categories primarily due to significantly high base. Home insecticide (HI) reported flat growth, however, the company has recovered from the lackluster performance posted in Q2FY19, which is encouraging. IB revenue growth was restricted due to divestment of UK business. Further, high A&P spends, rise in crude prices and currency depreciation resulted in contraction in operating margin in IB business during Q3. Going ahead, we believe that HI category would revive with new launches and improvement in business conditions. Further, recent portfolio enrichment in IB is promising.


Outlook


Valuing GCPL at 40x FY21E EPS to arrive at TP of ` 835 (` 790 earlier). Maintain ACCUMULATE.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 4, 2019 01:23 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Godrej Consumer Products #Recommendations

