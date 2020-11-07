172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-godrej-consumer-products-target-of-rs-751-dolat-capital-market-6084571.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 751: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Godrej Consumer Products with a target price of Rs 751 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Godrej Consumer Products


GCPL’s net sales and EBITDA came in line while APAT was below our estimates. The company has reported 5% volume growth in the domestic market. 83% of the company’s portfolio, related to health, hygiene and value for money, delivered 17% sales growth during the quarter. HI category posted mere 4% growth, was a negative surprise, especially considering 22% growth reported by Jyothy Lab in the same segment. We have upward revised our FY21E and FY22E EPS at Rs 17.1 and Rs 18.3, respectively and introduced FY23E EPS estimate at Rs 19.6.



Outlook


We believe that the recent correction in the price makes the stock attractive at CMP. Valuing GCPL at 38x FY23E earnings to arrive at a TP of Rs 751. Upgrade to Accumulate.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 7, 2020 06:48 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Godrej Consumer Products #Recommendations

