Accumulate Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 1521: KR Choksey

KR Choksey's research report on Godrej Consumer Products

GCPL Ltd. reported Q1FY19 revenue of INR 24.7 Bn (+13.7% YoY), as against our estimates of INR 24 Bn. The India Business recorded sales of INR 13 Bn (+9.5% YoY), the domestic business was driven by volume led growth of 14% YoY. The International business sales grew by 9% YoY on a comparable basis, the international business improved mainly due to revival in Indonesia and Africa business. EBITDA for Q1FY19 was at INR 4.4 Bn (+27.1%), with OPM at 17.9% (+189 bps) on consolidated basis mainly due to operational efficiency. PAT for Q1FY19 was at INR 4 Bn (+80% YoY), with NPM at 16.4% (+602 bps YoY). PAT improved mainly due to tax credit received and higher other income (+31% YoY).

Outlook

At CMP of INR 1,330 the stock is trading at P/E of 45.5x for FY20E, we assign a P/E multiple of 52x arriving at a target price of INR 1,521. We recommend a “ACCUMULATE” rating, representing an upside of 14.4%.

