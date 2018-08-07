App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Godrej Consumer Products; target of Rs 1521: KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Godrej Consumer Products with a target price of Rs 1521 in its research report dated August 03, 2018.

KR Choksey's research report on Godrej Consumer Products


GCPL Ltd. reported Q1FY19 revenue of INR 24.7 Bn (+13.7% YoY), as against our estimates of INR 24 Bn. The India Business recorded sales of INR 13 Bn (+9.5% YoY), the domestic business was driven by volume led growth of 14% YoY. The International business sales grew by 9% YoY on a comparable basis, the international business improved mainly due to revival in Indonesia and Africa business. EBITDA for Q1FY19 was at INR 4.4 Bn (+27.1%), with OPM at 17.9% (+189 bps) on consolidated basis mainly due to operational efficiency. PAT for Q1FY19 was at INR 4 Bn (+80% YoY), with NPM at 16.4% (+602 bps YoY). PAT improved mainly due to tax credit received and higher other income (+31% YoY).


Outlook
At CMP of INR 1,330 the stock is trading at P/E of 45.5x for FY20E, we assign a P/E multiple of 52x arriving at a target price of INR 1,521. We recommend a “ACCUMULATE” rating, representing an upside of 14.4%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2018 06:20 pm

tags #Buy #Godrej Consumer Products #KR Choksey #Recommendations

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

