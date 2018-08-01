Accumulate Godrej Consumer Products ; target of Rs 1388: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Godrej Consumer Products

GCPL’s net sales jumped 13.7% YoY to ` 24.8bn – came marginally ahead of our estimate. Comparable net sales growth in India business stood at 14% whereas IB posted 7% increase on CC. Vol gr stood at 14% - was ahead of our estimate. Soaps business continues to report strong growth while HI and hair color revamped with double digit volume growth.

Outlook

Further, GST benefits would continue to expand margins. Valuing GCPL at 44x FY20 earnings to arrive at TP of `1,388. Maintain ACCUMULATE.

