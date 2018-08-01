App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Godrej Consumer Products ; target of Rs 1388: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capitals recommended accumulate rating on Godrej Consumer Products with a target price of Rs 1388 in its research report dated July 30, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Godrej Consumer Products

GCPL’s net sales jumped 13.7% YoY to ` 24.8bn – came marginally ahead of our estimate. Comparable net sales growth in India business stood at 14% whereas IB posted 7% increase on CC. Vol gr stood at 14% - was ahead of our estimate. Soaps business continues to report strong growth while HI and hair color revamped with double digit volume growth.

Outlook

Further, GST benefits would continue to expand margins. Valuing GCPL at 44x FY20 earnings to arrive at TP of `1,388. Maintain ACCUMULATE.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 04:38 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital's #Godrej Consumer Product #Recommendations

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.