Last Updated : Nov 12, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Godrej Agrovet; target of Rs 587: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Godrej Agrovet with a target price of Rs 587 in its research report dated November 05, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Godrej Agrovet


GOAGRO’s results were largely in line with our estimates. Topline declined by 7% (PLe (5%)) YoY driven by pressure on volumes in feed, palm oil, standalone CP and dairy business. EBITDA growth of 45% (PLe 42%) was driven by benefit of low RM cost in feed, 37% YoY increase in palm oil price and operating leverage benefits in Astec Lifesciences. GOAGRO is getting its mojo back with (a) margin expansion across key segments (b) expected build up in volumes in dairy, poultry & feed business with reopening of HORECA (Hotels, Restaurants and Café) and (c) Astec (subsidiary) being consistent on structural growth trajectory. We have increased EBITDA/ APAT estimates by 5%/5% for FY21E, 9%/13% for FY22E and 10%/13% for FY23E respectively to mainly factor better than anticipated margins in Animal Feed, higher than expected Int’l palm oil price.


Outlook


Maintain ACCUMULATE with revised target price of Rs 587 (Previous TP 513) based on SoTP (Table in Exhibit 1; Implied P/E 29x).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 12, 2020 04:03 pm

tags #Accumulate #Godrej Agrovet #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

