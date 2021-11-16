MARKET NEWS

English
Accumulate Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 600: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated November 16, 2021.

Broker Research
November 16, 2021 / 02:58 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals


Glenmark Pharma (GNP) has been able to maintain EBITDA run-rate on a high base. Given flat R&D expense and limited capex requirements, debt will continue to fall in FY23. While, pick up in US sales will be key to drive earnings growth. We have factored in 12% EPS CAGR over FY21-24E. In the near term, any potential out-licensing deals in Ichnos will be key for any further meaningful reduction in debt. At CMP, stock is trading at 13x FY23E P/E.



Outlook


We recommend ‘Accumulate’ with TP of Rs600/share, valuing at 15x FY23E P/E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Accumulate #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Nov 16, 2021 02:58 pm

