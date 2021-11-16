Accumulate Glenmark Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 600: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharma (GNP) has been able to maintain EBITDA run-rate on a high base. Given flat R&D expense and limited capex requirements, debt will continue to fall in FY23. While, pick up in US sales will be key to drive earnings growth. We have factored in 12% EPS CAGR over FY21-24E. In the near term, any potential out-licensing deals in Ichnos will be key for any further meaningful reduction in debt. At CMP, stock is trading at 13x FY23E P/E.



Outlook

We recommend ‘Accumulate’ with TP of Rs600/share, valuing at 15x FY23E P/E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More