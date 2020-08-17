172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-gail-target-of-rs-115-dolat-capital-5708141.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate GAIL; target of Rs 115: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on GAIL with a target price of Rs 115 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on GAIL


GAIL’s Q1FY21 results were below our estimates on revenue front and profitability parameters due to lower physical performance across segments owing to lockdown. Natural gas transmission segment revenues were down 14.3% YoY and by 18.4% as the CGD sector was significantly impacted and there was low demand from steel and other manufacturing sectors. Gas marketing segment revenues were down 38.9% YoY and EBIT declined due to sharp decline in reduction in the gas marketing spread due to reduction in gas demand. Petchem business margins declined due loss of production and marginal reduction in price realisations. Petchem’s plant had taken a shutdown in first 3 weeks of April’20, however from mid-May the plants were running at full capacity with availability of logistics, polymer sales increased 5% QoQ. Petchem plant is now operating at capacity utilization of 100%. LPG was fairly stable as it was under essential services and demand for LHC products were impacted. Profitability of LHC segment was impacted due to lower prices realisations.


Outlook


We believe that most of the negatives are priced in the stock. However, the profitability can see a decline due to shut down in first 2 months of FY21, which has started picking up and is expected to return to normalcy by H2FY21. However, it is expected that considering the slump in demand in Q1FY21 GAIL may end up cutting down on spot volumes. The risk to our call remains a significant decline in profitability in the gas marketing segment. We maintain Accumulate, with a TP of Rs 115. (10x FY22E).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 17, 2020 05:05 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #GAIL #Recommendations

