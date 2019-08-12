Accumulate GAIL (India); target of Rs 142: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on GAIL (India)

GAIL’s Q1FY20 revenue were in line with our estimates. Weakness in the petchem, LPG, and LHC business continued, which was offset by the gas marketing and transmission business which was flat sequentially. The management continues to guide that all cargoes expected in short term are completely hedged and cargoes for the next year are also hedged and booked wherever required. The gas transmission volumes at 105 MMSCMD were marginally below our estimate and we do not expect it to increase significantly in FY20. The petrochemicals business margins were impacted by higher input cost, however, the business’s outlook should improve as it shifts towards higher revenue products, with better margin. They have also planned 100% capacity utilization for the petrochemical plant. Urja Ganga project is on schedule and is expected to be complete by Dec 2020. Unified tariff was less than expected by GAIL, but the impact has already factored in.

Outlook

We believe that most of the negatives are priced in the stock. The risk to our call remains a significant decline in profitability in the gas marketing segment. We maintain Accumulate, with a TP of ` 142. (10x FY21E).

