App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Firstsource Solutions; target of Rs 62: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital is bullish on Firstsource Solutions has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 62 in its research report dated February 04, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Firstsource Solutions


Firstsource (FSL) reported strong results, with a sequential revenue growth of 4.7% in CC terms (our estimate was 4%) and OPM gains of about 240bps QoQ at 11.2% (our estimate was 9.9%). The revenue growth was led by all round performance across segment and sustained robust growth in the mortgage business (accounts 19% of revenues and grew 34% QoQ and 114% on YoY basis). OPM make a strong comeback on robust operating leverage and normalization due to absence of one-time cost of about `170mn for the leadership change (recruit fee, exit/overlap cost of departing CEO). FSL has also narrowed down its guidance band - implies strong sequential growth rate (~4-5%; FY20 growth 7.5%-8.5%) and sustained OPM (guided OPM band 11%-11.2%).



Outlook


We believe the strategic initiatives devised by the new CEO may have a short-term impact on its profitability (OPM in FY19 was 12%), but would add more stability and drivers to the revenue profile. Post the earnings, we have kept our estimates largely unchanged and maintain our Buy rating on the stock with TP of ` 62 (valued at 10x PE on FY22E).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Feb 5, 2020 03:11 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Firstsource Solutions #Recommendations

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.