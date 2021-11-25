MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Finolex Cables target of Rs 663: Geojit

Geojit recommended accumulate rating on Finolex Cables with a target price of Rs 663 in its research report dated November 24, 2021.

Broker Research
November 25, 2021 / 11:04 AM IST
 
 
Geojit's research report on Finolex Cables


Finolex Cables Ltd (FCL) is India's largest manufacturer of electrical (80% of revenue) and telecommunication cables (16%). FCL has a wide distribution network with a high brand recall. Q2FY22 revenue & PAT grew by 45% & 117% YoY, supported by healthy growth across all segments. Gross margin declined by 400bps YoY, but fall in EBITDA margins was limited to 10bps YoY to 12.8%, owing to cost rationalization. Overall, demand scenario improved largely due to pent-up demand, revival in construction activities and improvement in consumer sentiments. H2FY22E performance is expected to better given better vaccination drive and sharp rebound in economic activities. We continue to maintain positive stance on FCL, given its clean balance sheet, strong cash flows and healthy earnings outlook of 28% CAGR over FY21-23E.



Outlook


We value FCL’s core business at P/E multiple of 17x on FY23E and value FCL’s investments in Finolex Industries at Rs.149 to arrive at SOTP price target of Rs.663 and recommend to “Accumulate”.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Accumulate #Finolex Cables #Geojit #Recommendations
first published: Nov 25, 2021 11:04 am

