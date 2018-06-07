Accumulate Federal Bank, target Rs 93: Achin Goel

Achin Goel

Federal Bank price has formed a double bottom around Rs 80 and moved up a bit. On the daily chart, a bullish Harami is visible which suggest a bullish reversal in the stock.

In addition, a positive divergence is visible in the daily RSI (14) which is also a bullish setup. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 81-83 for the target of Rs 93 and a stop loss below Rs 78.

: The author is Head of Wealth Management and Financial Planning, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.