Accumulate Federal Bank; target of Rs 92: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital 's research report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank reported healthy set of numbers with strong loan growth of 25% across all (Retail + Wholesale) segments. Net Profit grew marginally by 1% at Rs. 266 cr. vs Rs. 264 cr. in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Outlook

We have valued the stock at P/ABV multiple of 1.4x its FY20E BV and arrived at a fair value of Rs. 92 per share showing a potential upside of 15%. We have an ‘Accumulate’ rating on the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.