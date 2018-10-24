Accumulate Federal Bank; target of Rs 92: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended accumulate rating on Federal Bank with a target price of Rs 92 in its research report dated October 23, 2018.
Arihant Capital 's research report on Federal Bank
Federal Bank reported healthy set of numbers with strong loan growth of 25% across all (Retail + Wholesale) segments. Net Profit grew marginally by 1% at Rs. 266 cr. vs Rs. 264 cr. in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Outlook
We have valued the stock at P/ABV multiple of 1.4x its FY20E BV and arrived at a fair value of Rs. 92 per share showing a potential upside of 15%. We have an ‘Accumulate’ rating on the stock.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.