Accumulate Federal Bank; target of Rs 90: Dolat Capital Market

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank reported strong NII growth of 24% YoY on the back of declining cost of funds, aided by to 9bps sequential improvement in NIM to 3.2%. Strong traction in core fee lines aided PPoP growth of 29% YoY despite higher employee costs. Pro-forma slippages at Rs 8.3bn or 2.7% (annualized) during 3QFY21 were contained. We do not expect FY21E slippages to exceed that of previous year at 1.75%. Pro forma GNPA increased by 30 bps QoQ to 3.38%, with marginal write-offs during the quarter. PCR on a pro forma basis remained healthy at 66%. The bank drew down on its provisioning reserves and provided ~Rs 510mn against restructured accounts, while providing an additional Rs 3.9bn against pro-forma slippages. Excess std reserves now stand at Rs54bn or 0.4% of loans. The bank has restructured Rs 10.7bn or less than 1% of loans thus far and does not expect overall restructured portfolio to exceed 1.3% of advances or Rs16bn, below management’s earlier guidance of 2.5-3%. Other than corporate book, growth was broad based during the quarter. Healthy retail loan growth was driven by gold loans which now stand at 11% of advances, growing at 67% YoY and 15.8% QoQ. CASA continued its momentum and improved to 34.5% of deposits as the bank strengthened its digital footprint. Focus on improving debit card spends via offers has helped ensure SA stickiness. Improving fee lines, visible conservatism on the provisioning front, better than anticipated asset quality metrics were key positives during the quarter. The bank also been a key beneficiary of its gold lending franchise, which has aided both growth and margins.

Outlook

We upgrade our earnings by 30-40% across FY21E-23E, factoring in higher NIM and fee lines along with reduced credit costs. We maintain our ACCUMULATE recommendation on the stock with a revised TP of Rs90, valuing the bank at 1x times Dec-22E P/ABV. The stock currently trades at 0.85x P/ABV.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.