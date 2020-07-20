App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Federal Bank; target of Rs 60: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Federal Bank with a target price of Rs 60 in its research report dated July 15, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Federal Bank


Federal Bank reported better than expected PPoP growth at 19% YoY driven by higher treasury gains and lower non-employee related expenses. Core fee income de-grew by 35% YoY and recoveries were weak, largely in line with expectation. Moratorium levels as of July stood at 24%, excluding the gold/LAS portfolio, with 11% of loans not having paid any instalments over the last 4 months. Additional COVID related provisions of Rs0.9bn during the quarter along with those made in 4Q and other RBI mandated provisions make up 0.15% of loans (Rs1.9bn). While a strong CASA traction along with improving spreads is a positive, limited earnings cushion (PPoP/assets at ~2%) and lower provisioning buffers post key risks to profitability.



Outlook


We tweak our forward estimates factoring in some moderation in opex and weaker recoveries, maintaining our ACCUMULATE rating with an unrevised TP of Rs60, valuing the stock at 0.9x FY22E ABV. The stock currently trades at 0.7x FY22 P/ABV.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 11:27 am

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Federal Bank #Recommendations

