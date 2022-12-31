Accumulate Federal Bank; target of Rs 161: Hem Securities

Hem Securities report on Federal Bank

Federal The bank recorded a great performance in Q2FY23, beating all parameters. Net Interest Income (NII) for Q2FY23 was Rs. 1762 Cr, a 19% YoY/9.8% QoQ increase. Asset quality improved throughout the quarter, with GNPA and NNPA ratios falling by 23 basis points (bps) and 16 basis points (bps), respectively, to 2.46% and 0.78%. The bank expects asset quality to stay stable in the future.

Outlook

The bank has managed asset quality well throughout the epidemic, and the bank intends to aggressively extend its footprint through partnerships with fintech companies as well as physical expansion. We value the company at 12.8x FY23 EPS to arrive at the target of 161.

