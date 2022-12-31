English
    Accumulate Federal Bank; target of Rs 161: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities recommended accumulate rating on Federal Bank with a target price of Rs 161 in its research report dated December 30, 2022.

    December 31, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    Hem Securities report on Federal Bank


    Federal The bank recorded a great performance in Q2FY23, beating all parameters. Net Interest Income (NII) for Q2FY23 was Rs. 1762 Cr, a 19% YoY/9.8% QoQ increase. Asset quality improved throughout the quarter, with GNPA and NNPA ratios falling by 23 basis points (bps) and 16 basis points (bps), respectively, to 2.46% and 0.78%. The bank expects asset quality to stay stable in the future.



    Outlook


    The bank has managed asset quality well throughout the epidemic, and the bank intends to aggressively extend its footprint through partnerships with fintech companies as well as physical expansion. We value the company at 12.8x FY23 EPS to arrive at the target of 161.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

