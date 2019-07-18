Accumulate Federal Bank; target of Rs 122: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital's research report on Federal Bank

Federal Bank reported a healthy operating performance with 46% yoy PAT growth led by 30% yoy rise in PPOP. Credit growth of the bank was healthy at 19% yoy while NIM was stable. Due to higher slippages the asset quality of the bank witnessed a slight deterioration. The bank is delivering consistent performance, on operating front. We are expecting this trend should continue going forward and bank is on track to achieve the targeted return ratios.

Outlook

We have reduced FY20 credit growth estimates to 19% from 20% earlier and revise our rating to Accumulate (Buy rating previously) with a target price of Rs 122.

