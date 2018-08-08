App
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 05:42 PM IST

Accumulate Exide Industries; target of Rs 282: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Exide Industries with a target price of Rs 282 in its research report dated August 01, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Exide Industries


Exide Industries' Q1FY19 performance slightly missed our estimates, with operating margins at 14.1%, lower 130bps YoY/ up 40bps QoQ, below our expectations of 14.8%. Margin dip was mainly on account of gross margins being lower by 350bps YoY / 120bps QoQ, owing to lead price escalation of ~10% YoY over the past two quarters. Staff costs as a % of sales and other expenses as a % of sales however, improved 100bps YoY (down 50bps QoQ) and 130bps YoY (lower 120bps QoQ) respectively. Revenue growth for the quarter was robust at 31.8% YoY (up 12.7% QoQ) to Rs27.7bn (ahead of PLe: Rs25.8bn). The company has stated that over Q1FY19, while there has been good growth across segments i.es Automotive, Motorcycle, Infrastructure, Telecom, Solar, Inverter as well as Home UPS, Automotive and Motorcycle battery segments have particularly recorded strong growth.


Outlook


We maintain "Accumulate" with a price target of Rs282, based on 20xMar'20E standalone EPS plus value of investments. The stock is currently trading at 25.9x FY19E and 21.4x FY20E standalone core EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 8, 2018 05:42 pm

tags #Buy #Exide Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

