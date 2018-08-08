Accumulate Exide Industries; target of Rs 282: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Exide Industries

Exide Industries' Q1FY19 performance slightly missed our estimates, with operating margins at 14.1%, lower 130bps YoY/ up 40bps QoQ, below our expectations of 14.8%. Margin dip was mainly on account of gross margins being lower by 350bps YoY / 120bps QoQ, owing to lead price escalation of ~10% YoY over the past two quarters. Staff costs as a % of sales and other expenses as a % of sales however, improved 100bps YoY (down 50bps QoQ) and 130bps YoY (lower 120bps QoQ) respectively. Revenue growth for the quarter was robust at 31.8% YoY (up 12.7% QoQ) to Rs27.7bn (ahead of PLe: Rs25.8bn). The company has stated that over Q1FY19, while there has been good growth across segments i.es Automotive, Motorcycle, Infrastructure, Telecom, Solar, Inverter as well as Home UPS, Automotive and Motorcycle battery segments have particularly recorded strong growth.

Outlook

We maintain "Accumulate" with a price target of Rs282, based on 20xMar'20E standalone EPS plus value of investments. The stock is currently trading at 25.9x FY19E and 21.4x FY20E standalone core EPS.

