Accumulate Exide Industries; target of Rs 259: Dolat Capital

Exide Industries (EXID) reported revenue of ` 25bn compared to our estimate of ` 27bn. This was largely due to slowdown in the OEM sales and lower off-take ins telecom segment. With lead prices in a downward trajectory, gross margins expanded by 200 BPS sequentially. Higher other expenditure was probably due to festive season discounts and ongoing advertising thrust. Higher tax rate further impacted the net profitability. EXID focus on distribution channel and thrust on brand push will enable EXID to play the replacement cycle better than the peers.

We believe that the recent decline in the stock price is factoring most of the negatives and revenue growth pressure. Maintain Accumulate with a price target of ` 259.

