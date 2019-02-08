App
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Exide Industries; target of Rs 259: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Exide Industries with a target price of Rs 259 in its research report dated February 04, 2019.

Dolat Capital's research report on Exide Industries


Exide Industries (EXID) reported revenue of ` 25bn compared to our estimate of ` 27bn. This was largely due to slowdown in the OEM sales and lower off-take ins telecom segment. With lead prices in a downward trajectory, gross margins expanded by 200 BPS sequentially. Higher other expenditure was probably due to festive season discounts and ongoing advertising thrust. Higher tax rate further impacted the net profitability. EXID focus on distribution channel and thrust on brand push will enable EXID to play the replacement cycle better than the peers.


Outlook


We believe that the recent decline in the stock price is factoring most of the negatives and revenue growth pressure. Maintain Accumulate with a price target of ` 259.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 8, 2019 03:05 pm

