you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2019 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Exide Industries; target of Rs 238: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Exide Industries with a target price of Rs 238 in its research report dated February 04, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Exide Industries


Exide Industries' Q3FY19 operating performance was broadly in-line with our estimates, wherein operating margins stood at 12.5%, up 10bps YoY / 30bps QoQ, marginally missing our expectations of 13%. With lead prices lower ~21% YoY (down ~7% QoQ) over Q3FY19, gross margins were higher 60bps YoY / 200bps QoQ. Staff costs as a % of sales too dipped 20bps YoY (up 40bps QoQ) while other expenses as a % of sales rose 70bps YoY (up 130bps QoQ).


Outlook


We maintain "Accumulate" with a price target of Rs238, based on 19xSep'19E standalone EPS plus value of investments. The stock is currently trading at 21.1x FY20E and 20.0x FY21E standalone EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Feb 12, 2019 05:01 pm

tags #Buy #Exide Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

