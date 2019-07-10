App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Exide Industries; target of Rs 231: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Accumulate rating on Exide Industries with a target price of Rs 231 in its research report dated July 09, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Exide Industries


EXID's FY19 Annual Report reflects increased efforts to enhance growth in auto and industrial verticals through new product launches, increased distribution and entry into exports market. EXID's thrust on continuous product innovation within lead acid batteries space and expected launch of lithium-ion solutions by Q3FY20 would address concerns on its readiness pertaining to mobility landscape changes. We believe that healthy growth momentum in auto replacement, industrial and exports segments would help contain weak OEM demand.


Outlook


We maintain "Accumulate" with a price target of Rs231, based on 19xMar'21E standalone EPS plus Rs30 for value of investments. The stock is currently trading at 19.3x FY20E and 18.9x FY21E standalone EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 11:31 am

tags #Buy #Exide Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.