Accumulate Exide Industries; target of Rs 222: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Exide Industries with a target price of Rs 222 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

February 03, 2021 / 04:48 PM IST
 
 
Dolat Capital Market's research report on Exide Industries


Exide posted a strong operating performance in 3Q led by strong replacement demand. Revenue grew 16% YoY to Rs 28bn led by improvement in automotive replacement demand and traction in UPS batteries. EBITDA was in line with estimates, at Rs 4bn (+26% YoY) with margin of 14.4% (+112bps YoY) led by cost control measures. The key near to medium term tailwinds for Exide include – 1) Strong pickup in replacement demand led by increasing preference of personal mobility, traction in used car sales, pick up in logistics movement and change in rural vs urban sales mix, (where Exide’s presence is better than AMRJ), 2) recovery in OEMs volume (where Exide is ahead of AMRJ) 3) improved traction for batteries in tractor segment, 4) gaining market share from unorganized players, 5) traction in life insurance business and 6) strong FCF.


Outlook

ken 3-4% price hikes in the Auto and inverter segments to offset the rise in RM prices and demand-supply mismatch. Moreover, demand recovery in OEMs and Industrial segments shall also benefit bottom-line. We recommend Accumulate with SOTP-based TP of Rs 222 (17x FY23E EPS + 1x Inv. (Rs 20) for insurance business).

TAGS: #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Exide Industries #Recommendations
first published: Feb 3, 2021 04:48 pm

