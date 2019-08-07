App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 04:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Exide Industries; target of Rs 209: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Accumulate rating on Exide Industries with a target price of Rs 209 in its research report dated August 05, 2019.

Broker Research
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Exide Industries


We interacted with EXID's management on the side lines of AGM. The management elaborated how EXID would like to play EV landscape (through CV fleet segment, 2W and other industrial applications) and its preparedness (setting up 3 assembly lines of 250mw each for each of above segments) at an investment of INR2b (of which INR1b will get invested by Mar-20). Of the three, its 1st battery pack assembly line is expected to operational by the 3QFY20 while other two will be ready by Mar-20. On the lead acid front, EXID expects while automotive replacement demand would continue to grow 8-10% in FY20-21, OEM demand will be under pressure in-line with current slowdown. However, industrial segment would continue grow at double-digit rate in FY20/21.


Outlook


We maintain 'Accumulate' with a price target of Rs209 (17xMar'21E standalone EPS plus value of insurance business value.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 7, 2019 04:47 pm

tags #Accumulate #Exide Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

