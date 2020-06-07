Accumulate Exide Industries; target of Rs 179: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Exide Industries

EXID's 4QFY20 results were in-line at EBITDA/PAT while revenues stayed low at Rs20.6bn (PLe Rs22.5b, ~20.9% YoY). The weak volumes in auto OEM was partially offset by continued growth in auto replacement and other industrial segment. We believe stronger growth in replacement segment (~65% of industry) post ease of lockdown coupled with recovery of industrial battery demand will offset subdued volumes from auto OEMs. Consequently, favorable mix along with benign RM should help ~120bp margin expansion in FY21 to 15%.

Outlook

We increase FY21/22 EPS by 7%/4.5% to factor in for better mix and decline in RM. We have also increased the multiple by a notch to 14x (from the earlier 13x) and maintain 'Accumulate' with a price target of Rs179 (Rs167) based on 14x Mar-20 standalone EPS plus Rs25 value of insurance business.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

