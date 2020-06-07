App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 08:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Exide Industries; target of Rs 179: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Exide Industries with a target price of Rs 179 in its research report dated June 06, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Exide Industries


EXID's 4QFY20 results were in-line at EBITDA/PAT while revenues stayed low at Rs20.6bn (PLe Rs22.5b, ~20.9% YoY). The weak volumes in auto OEM was partially offset by continued growth in auto replacement and other industrial segment. We believe stronger growth in replacement segment (~65% of industry) post ease of lockdown coupled with recovery of industrial battery demand will offset subdued volumes from auto OEMs. Consequently, favorable mix along with benign RM should help ~120bp margin expansion in FY21 to 15%.



Outlook


We increase FY21/22 EPS by 7%/4.5% to factor in for better mix and decline in RM. We have also increased the multiple by a notch to 14x (from the earlier 13x) and maintain 'Accumulate' with a price target of Rs179 (Rs167) based on 14x Mar-20 standalone EPS plus Rs25 value of insurance business.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 7, 2020 08:27 pm

tags #Buy #Exide Industries #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Union Minister Jitendra Singh launches COVID BEEP app, says 'effective antidote' to pandemic

Union Minister Jitendra Singh launches COVID BEEP app, says 'effective antidote' to pandemic

COVID-19: Govt says 'fine-tuning' strategy, slams reports claiming experts not consulted

COVID-19: Govt says 'fine-tuning' strategy, slams reports claiming experts not consulted

Coronavirus pandemic | AIASL to provide job to family member in case of employee's death

Coronavirus pandemic | AIASL to provide job to family member in case of employee's death

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.