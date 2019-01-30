App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Eris Lifesciences; target of Rs 695: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Eris Lifesciences with a target price of Rs 695 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Eris Lifesciences


With better traction and visibility in core portfolio and CNS portfolio (acquired from Strides), Eris beat our estiamtes of sales, EBITDA and PAT by 7%, 6% and 8% respectively. The consolidated sales, EBITDA and PAT grew by 21%, 15% and 7% YoY respectively with major contribution of volume growth in Q3FY19. Its EBITDA margin was 37.1%, in line with our estiamtes as lower offtake of inventory was expected due to festive seasonality. Strides portfolio contributed Rs420m, grew 16% YoY and achieve stability in sales post acquisition in Decemeber FY18.


Outlook


With stability of sales from the acquired portfolios and better visibility of earnings, we incorporate earnings estiamtes of FY21E as well as adjust our new TP to R695 on PE 26.5x of FY21E earnigns. We maintian 'Accumulate'.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 12:17 pm

tags #Accumulate #Eris Lifesciences #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

