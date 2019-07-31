App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Eris Lifesciences; target of Rs 459: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Eris Lifesciences with a target price of Rs 459 in its research report dated July 29, 2019.

 Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Eris Lifesciences


With better traction CNS portfolio (acquired from Strides) and and visibility in core portfolio, Eris beat our estiamtes of sales, EBITDA and PAT by 15%, 14% and 14% respectively. The consolidated sales, EBITDA and PAT grew by 10%, 20% and 17% YoY respectively with major contribution of growth from CNS portfolio, core products and Aprica sales in Q1FY20. EBITDA margin was 37.6%, in line with our estiamtes as traction on new products (launched in last 12 months) gain momentum. Strides portfolio contributed Rs452m, grew 16% YoY and achieve stability in sales post acquisition in Decemeber FY18. We expect sales at 16% CAGR in FY19-21E while management guided 30-50% more than the average growth of IPM and EBITDA to be rangebound, alluding to be around 34-37%. With Guwahati plant contribution in operating revenues at 61%, the management guided for more capacity utilisation to manufacture more products from Strides portfolio. This helps for better tax management with guidance of 8-10% in FY20E. Guwahati remains to be tax benefit zone till FY24E. With better traction of new products/brands, incremental Rx and net cash position, we expect stronger cash flows and higher return ratios.


Outlook


With stability of sales from the acquired portfolios and better visibility of earnings, we maintain 'Accumulate' and retain TP at Rs459 on PE 16x of FY21E earnigns. We maintian 'Accumulate.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jul 31, 2019 11:23 am

tags #Buy #Eris Lifesciences #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

