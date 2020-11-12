Accumulate Entertainment Network (India); target of Rs 185: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Entertainment Network (India)

ENIL’s operating performance was better than our expectations (EBITDA loss of Rs62mn versus our estimate of Rs125mn) on the back of better cost control. Management expects cost savings of ~Rs800mn and is targeting EBITDA breakeven in FY21E amid improvement in demand environment in 2H given 1) festivities and 2) pick-up in non-FCT business. Consequently, we expect an EBITDA loss of Rs181mn in FY21E (earlier estimate of loss was Rs214mn) as we choose to remain conservative.

Outlook

However, our FY22E/23E EBITDA estimates are broadly unchanged. While concerns on growth continue to prevail, given 1) attractive valuations (stock trades at EV/EBITDA multiple of 4.6x FY22E) 2) stringent cost control and 3) improvement in the profitability profile of non-FCT business which was labelled as margin dilutive (GM has improved from 19% in FY17 to 36% in FY20 and has reached a level of 53% in 2QFY21) we upgrade the stock to ACCUMULATE (earlier HOLD) with a TP of Rs185 (earlier Rs157). Our TP is based on 50% weight to EV/EBITDA methodology with per share value of Rs91 (target multiple of 4x; no change) and 50% weight to DCF approach with per share value of Rs94.

