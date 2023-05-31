English
    Accumulate Engineers India; target of Rs 116: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Engineers India with a target price of Rs 116 in its research report dated May 29, 2023.

    May 31, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Engineers India

    Engineers India Ltd (EIL) reported decent revenue growth of 7.5% YoY to Rs8.6bn. Adj. EBITDA margins contracted 367bps YoY to 9.7%. Order inflow came in at Rs47bn in FY23. Management targets FY24 order inflows to be in same range (~Rs45-50bn), given healthy order pipeline from projects such as IOCL- Petrochemical facility in Gujarat, BORL- Refinery expansion, Private sector – Crude to Chemicals, Polymer projects etc. EIL has been focusing on new verticals like Hydrogen, Biofuel etc. and is strengthening its exports market presence in Middle East, Africa and South America. Furthermore, for FY24 the company targets to maintain Consultancy EBIT margin of 27% and Turnkey at ~3-4%. EIL’s long term growth prospects remain intact given 1) healthy order book, 2) strong project pipeline (mainly from Petrochem orders), 3) diversification into newer verticals and 4) lean balance sheet. We expect Revenue/PAT CAGR of 12.9%/25.5% from FY23 to FY25E.


    Outlook

    The stock is currently trading at PE of 14.7x/11.4x FY24/25E. We roll forward to FY25E and downgrade to ‘Accumulate’ from ‘BUY’ on stock with revised TP of Rs116 (Rs85 earlier), valuing it at PE of 12x FY25E (10x FY24E earlier), factoring in healthy order pipeline from petrochemical segment and focus on diversification into newer verticals (Hydrogen, Biofuel, coal gasification etc).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 31, 2023 08:44 am