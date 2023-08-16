English
    Accumulate Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1725: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Endurance Technologies with a target price of Rs 1725 in its research report dated August 12, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 16, 2023 / 09:05 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Endurance Technologies

    We marginally reduce our FY25E EPS estimate by c1% as we factor decline in PSI incentives which is partially offset by increase in subsidiary estimates. Endurance Technologies (ENDU) 1QFY24 consolidated EBITDA margin came in at 13.1% (c30bps QoQ) in line with PLe. Going ahead, ENDU sees domestic 2W demand growing from September and continued strength in the PV volumes in India. However, sentiment in Europe is weak given inflation and high interest rates and the company sees production getting lower than retails in 2Q. ENDU will see multiple SOPs going ahead in remainder of FY24 which should continue to help growth. The company will also see sharp decline in PSI Incentives from FY25E, which currently accounts for cRs.600mn (0.8% FY24E).

    Outlook

    We believe that ENDU will continue to outperform the industry volume growth given (1) 2W demand improvement from 2HFY24, (2) addition of new and value added products (ABS ramp-up over FY24-25, driveshaft’s, non-automotive castings etc.), (3) ramp-up in EV offering and (4) increasing share of after-markets and exports. Maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating with revised TP of Rs 1,725 (Rs 1,745 earlier) at 25x Mar-25E EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 09:05 pm

